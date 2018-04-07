Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Noble Financial

Noble Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, March 21st.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HRTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,998.25, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.88. Heron Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $32.70.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 230.70% and a negative net margin of 641.87%. research analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 7,584 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $151,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 192,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,008.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 225,584 shares of company stock worth $6,141,680 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $231,000.

WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/heron-therapeutics-hrtx-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-noble-financial-updated-updated.html.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in developing pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer or pain. The Company’s product candidates include SUSTOL, HTX-019 and HTX-011. All of its product candidates utilize science and technology platforms, including its Biochronomer drug delivery technology.

