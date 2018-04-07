Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share, Leerink Swann Forecasts

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) – Equities researchers at Leerink Swann dropped their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Heron Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Leerink Swann analyst A. Fadia now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.38). Leerink Swann currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.29). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 641.87% and a negative return on equity of 230.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Oppenheimer set a $27.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.92.

Shares of HRTX stock opened at $26.75 on Thursday. Heron Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $32.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,998.25, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.88.

In other news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry D. Quart sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,157,826.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,584 shares of company stock worth $6,141,680. Insiders own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 116,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 76,212 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in developing pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer or pain. The Company’s product candidates include SUSTOL, HTX-019 and HTX-011. All of its product candidates utilize science and technology platforms, including its Biochronomer drug delivery technology.

