Heroux Devtek Inc (HRX) Receives C$17.70 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Heroux Devtek Inc (TSE:HRX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.70.

HRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Heroux Devtek from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Heroux Devtek from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

In other Heroux Devtek news, insider Gaétan Roy sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total value of C$49,500.00.

HRX stock traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$14.75. 3,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,527. The firm has a market cap of $544.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48 and a beta of -0.03. Heroux Devtek has a twelve month low of C$11.06 and a twelve month high of C$15.71.

Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$89.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$96.40 million. Heroux Devtek had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.65%.

Heroux Devtek Company Profile

Heroux Devtek Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the design, development, manufacture, repair and overhaul of landing gear and actuation systems and components for the aerospace market. It manufactures electronic enclosures, heat exchangers and cabinets for airborne radar, electro-optic systems and aircraft controls through its Magtron operations, as well as fluid filters products through its Bolton operations.

