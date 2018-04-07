Glanbia (GLAPY) & The Hershey (HSY) Head-To-Head Contrast

The Hershey (NYSE: HSY) and Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares The Hershey and Glanbia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hershey 10.42% 116.74% 18.56% Glanbia N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

The Hershey has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glanbia has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.6% of The Hershey shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Glanbia shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of The Hershey shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

The Hershey pays an annual dividend of $2.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Glanbia pays an annual dividend of $1.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. The Hershey pays out 55.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Glanbia pays out 38.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The Hershey has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. The Hershey is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for The Hershey and Glanbia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hershey 2 8 3 0 2.08 Glanbia 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Hershey presently has a consensus target price of $110.69, suggesting a potential upside of 11.98%. Given The Hershey’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Hershey is more favorable than Glanbia.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Hershey and Glanbia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hershey $7.52 billion 2.77 $782.98 million $4.76 20.77 Glanbia $2.70 billion 1.86 $372.10 million $5.04 16.80

The Hershey has higher revenue and earnings than Glanbia. Glanbia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Hershey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

The Hershey beats Glanbia on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies. The company provides its products primarily under the Hershey's, Reese's, Kisses, Jolly Rancher, Almond Joy, Brookside, barkTHINS, Cadbury, Good & Plenty, Heath, Kit Kat, Lancaster, Payday, Rolo, Twizzlers, Whoppers, York, Scharffen Berger, Dagoba, Ice Breakers, Breathsavers, and Bubble Yum brands, as well as under the Golden Monkey, Munching Monkey, Pelon Pelo Rico, IO-IO, Nutrine, Maha Lacto, Jumpin, Sofit, SkinnyPop, Oatmega, Paqui, and Tyrrells brands. It markets and sells its products to wholesale distributors, chain grocery stores, mass merchandisers, chain drug stores, vending companies, wholesale clubs, convenience stores, dollar stores, concessionaires, and department stores. The Hershey Company was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Glanbia Company Profile

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland Joint Venture. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment offers powders, bars and snacking food, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, including specialty retail, the Internet, and gyms, as well as food, drug, mass, and club channels. The Glanbia Nutritionals segment manufactures and sells cheese, dairy, and non-dairy nutritional ingredients, as well as vitamin and mineral premixes. The Glanbia Ireland Joint Venture segment produces a range of dairy ingredients and consumer products; and sells animal feed and fertilizers, as well as operates agricultural retail outlets. The company is also involved in the provision of property and land dealing, receivables management, management, property rental, business, financing, and agri trading services. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Optimum Nutrition, BSN, ABB, Isopure, Nutramino, thinkThin, Amazing Grass, and Body & Fit. Glanbia plc was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Kilkenny, Ireland.

