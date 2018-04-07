Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday. The firm currently has $19.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Estimates for Hewlett Packard have remained stable of late. We are encouraged by the company’s massive restructuring initiatives. On one hand, it is offloading low-margin businesses such as Enterprise Services and Software, which, in our opinion, will improvise the company’s margins over the long run. And on the other hand, it is enhancing its capabilities in the hybrid IT model as evident from the acquisitions of SimpliVity, Cloud Cruiser and Nimble Storage. We believe that the company’s focus on hybrid IT model will drive growth over the long run. Furthermore, Hewlett Packard’s announcement of returning $7 billion to shareholders by fiscal 2019 is also encouraging. Moreover, the stock has outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HPE. UBS reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Shares of HPE traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.70. The company had a trading volume of 14,149,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,005,052. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $26,952.40, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.86. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $19.48.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This is a boost from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 50,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $777,449.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy C. Stonesifer sold 161,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $2,962,001.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,685.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,395,913 shares of company stock worth $78,549,177 over the last ninety days. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 243,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 23,602 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 287,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 16,285 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,275,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,031,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 115,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,087,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/hewlett-packard-enterprise-hpe-upgraded-to-buy-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is a provider of technology solutions. The Company’s segments include: Enterprise Group, Software, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Enterprise Group segment provides its customers with the technology infrastructure they need to optimize traditional information technology (IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.