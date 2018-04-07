Highlander Capital Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Highlander Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,322 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Jacobus Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $183.96 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $150.00 and a 1 year high of $199.88. The firm has a market cap of $81,409.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on COST. Vetr raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.28 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Argus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $192.73 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.39.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 6,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total transaction of $1,312,621.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,503,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James D. Sinegal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total value of $5,761,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 746,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,316,900.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,859 shares of company stock worth $19,238,290 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/highlander-capital-management-llc-has-991000-position-in-costco-wholesale-co-cost-updated-updated.html.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.