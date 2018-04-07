Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products. Its brand portfolio includes branded, injectables and generic. Branded segment offers dosage forms and strengths in the anti-infective, cardiovascular, diabetes, central nervous system, oncology and respiratory. Injectables segment offers dosage for CNS, controlled substances, anti-infective, cardiovascular and oncology in form of liquid, semi-liquid and powdered form. Generics segment offers dosage for therapeutic including analgesic, anti-infective, anti-inflammatory, cardiovascular, CNS, respiratory and hormonal. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

HKMPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Group downgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Hikma Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.10. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,914. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $25.35. The stock has a market cap of $4,118.82, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of -1.09.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms worldwide. It operates through three segments: Branded, Injectables, and Generic. The Branded segment offers 377 products in 1,125 dosage forms and strengths in the anti-infective, cardiovascular, diabetes, central nervous system (CNS), gastro-intestinal, oncology, respiratory, and miscellaneous therapeutic areas.

