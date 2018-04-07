Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share on Thursday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This is an increase from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.22. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

HIK traded up GBX 19 ($0.27) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,204 ($16.90). 605,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,138. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of GBX 814.20 ($11.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,346 ($32.93).

HIK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.93) price target (up previously from GBX 800 ($11.23)) on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,000 ($14.04) to GBX 1,050 ($14.74) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($17.55) price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase upped their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,000 ($14.04) to GBX 1,050 ($14.74) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,083.20 ($15.20).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms worldwide. It operates through three segments: Branded, Injectables, and Generic. The Branded segment offers 377 products in 1,125 dosage forms and strengths in the anti-infective, cardiovascular, diabetes, central nervous system (CNS), gastro-intestinal, oncology, respiratory, and miscellaneous therapeutic areas.

