Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,002 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.35% of Hilltop worth $8,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in Hilltop in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hilltop by 34.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Hilltop by 81.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Hilltop by 27.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HTH has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stephens lowered Hilltop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilltop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $23.16 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $28.86. The stock has a market cap of $2,268.19, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Hilltop had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $399.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.05 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilltop announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/hilltop-holdings-inc-hth-shares-bought-by-wells-fargo-company-mn-updated-updated.html.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. Its Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial, industrial, and single family residential mortgage loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.