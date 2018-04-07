Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) by 5,484.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,520 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 204.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HGV shares. SunTrust Banks set a $50.00 target price on Hilton Grand Vacations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Macquarie started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hilton Grand Vacations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $42.65 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $47.75. The firm has a market cap of $4,289.67, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 57.35% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.57 million. research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Tourism Group Co. Ltd. Hna sold 24,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,140,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc is a timeshare company that markets and sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs), manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, and operates a points-based vacation club. The Company operates its business across two segments: Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management.

