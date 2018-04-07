Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT) Receives $80.47 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:HLT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.47.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $733,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $4,997,000. Finally, Jump Trading LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.76. 2,481,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025,717. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $88.11. The company has a market capitalization of $24,897.46, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a hospitality company. The Company is engaged in owning, leasing, managing and franchising hotels and resorts. The Company’s segments include ownership, and management and franchise. Its global portfolio of owned and leased properties includes a range of hotels in gateway cities, such as New York City, London, San Francisco, Chicago, Sao Paolo and Tokyo.

