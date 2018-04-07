Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, March 22nd.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HIMX. Vetr cut Himax Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $14.98 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut Himax Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 price objective on Himax Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Himax Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Himax Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $6.38 on Thursday. Himax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,099.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $181.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Himax Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Himax Technologies will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 9.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 1,502.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/himax-technologies-himx-downgraded-to-strong-sell-at-bidaskclub-updated-updated.html.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc is a fabless semiconductor solution provider. The Company is engaged in display driver integrated circuits (IC) and timing controllers used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation and other consumer electronics devices. The Company operates through two segments: Driver IC and Non-driver products.

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.