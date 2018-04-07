Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges ()
Posted by Nicolas Jordan on Apr 7th, 2018
(CURRENCY:) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of was traded on exchanges in the last day. One coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including EMC
Emercoin, DCR
Decred, SKY
Skycoin and PURA
Pura. In the last week, has traded flat against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Ripple (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007063 BTC.
- Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002908 BTC.
- NEO (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00673213 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014123 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000536 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014324 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00178655 BTC.
- VeChain (VEN) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00036767 BTC.
- Ontology (ONT) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00052694 BTC.
- Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.
About
‘s official Twitter account is @
and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling
can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ARDR
Ardor, ARK
Ark, ETH
Ethereum, LET
LinkEye, ETP
Metaverse ETP, BOS
BOScoin, CLOAK
CloakCoin, ERA
ERA, BCN
Bytecoin, AEON
Aeon, STRAT
Stratis, DIME
Dimecoin, XEM
NEM, GBYTE
Byteball Bytes, UNO
Unobtanium, EMC
Emercoin, ZEC
Zcash, BCH
Bitcoin Cash, NXT
Nxt, BLOCK
Blocknet, NAV
NavCoin, DGB
DigiByte, BCO
BridgeCoin, MNX
MinexCoin, ECC
ECC, NLG
Gulden, LTC
Litecoin, CRW
Crown, XMR
Monero, DOGE
Dogecoin, NEBL
Neblio, XLM
Stellar, XZC
ZCoin, XDN
DigitalNote, BTX
Bitcore, XVG
Verge, SKY
Skycoin, SHIFT
Shift, BITB
Bean Cash, FLASH
Flash, GAME
GameCredits, HSR
Hshare, XCP
Counterparty, VIA
Viacoin, ZEN
ZenCash, XRP
Ripple, DCR
Decred, LSK
Lisk, NMC
Namecoin, BTS
BitShares, ETC
Ethereum Classic, MIOTA
IOTA, SLS
SaluS, STEEM
Steem, SBD
Steem Dollars, HTML
HTMLCOIN, NANO
Nano, UBQ
Ubiq, NEO
NEO, FTC
Feathercoin, FCT
Factom, BTCD
BitcoinDark, PURA
Pura, VTC
Vertcoin, ONION
DeepOnion, BURST
Burst, GXS
GXChain, ACT
Achain, BAY
BitBay, BTG
Bitcoin Gold, ION
ION, SC
Siacoin, LEO
LEOcoin, CNX
Cryptonex, XEL
Elastic, ADA
Cardano, NXS
Nexus, POT
PotCoin, RDD
ReddCoin, PIVX
PIVX, DCT
DECENT, DASH
Dash, EMC2
Einsteinium, GRS
Groestlcoin, MOON
Mooncoin, BTC
Bitcoin, MONA
MonaCoin, QTUM
Qtum, POA
POA Network, SYS
Syscoin, KMD
Komodo, WAVES
Waves, XAS
Asch, XBY
XTRABYTES, PART
Particl, PPC
Peercoin, SMART
SmartCash, XP
Experience Po…, ETN
Electroneum and LBC
LBRY Credits. It is not presently possible to buy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.