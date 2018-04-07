Hive (HVN) Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last Week

Hive (CURRENCY:HVN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Hive token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC and EtherDelta. Hive has a total market cap of $48.61 million and $123,937.00 worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hive has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002912 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00674147 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014210 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014431 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00179396 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00036256 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00052504 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive launched on August 31st, 2017. Hive’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,000,000 tokens. Hive’s official website is www.hive-project.net. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net. The Reddit community for Hive is /r/hiveproject_net.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hive project aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes itpossible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token bult on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Hive Token Trading

Hive can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EtherDelta and Livecoin. It is not presently possible to buy Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

