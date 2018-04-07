HM Payson & Co. Decreases Position in Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its holdings in Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DRI. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,044,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,963.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,067,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,526,000 after buying an additional 1,967,362 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,576,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $124,158,000 after purchasing an additional 838,341 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,689,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,195,000 after purchasing an additional 381,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 722,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,954,000 after purchasing an additional 320,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $417,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,136.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.17, for a total transaction of $1,047,784.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,869.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,866 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,094. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $86.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $76.27 and a 12-month high of $100.11. The firm has a market cap of $10,706.67, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. SunTrust Banks set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (up previously from $93.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.43.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “HM Payson & Co. Decreases Position in Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/hm-payson-co-lowers-stake-in-darden-restaurants-dri-updated-updated.html.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of June 27, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 1,700 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, and Eddie V's brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.