HoboNickels 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $270.00 (CRYPTO:HBN)

HoboNickels (CURRENCY:HBN) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One HoboNickels coin can currently be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, HoboNickels has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. HoboNickels has a market capitalization of $658,187.00 and $270.00 worth of HoboNickels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00667235 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006219 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003577 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000600 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00098000 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00029111 BTC.

HoboNickels Coin Profile

HoboNickels is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 24th, 2013. HoboNickels’ total supply is 64,151,405 coins. HoboNickels’ official website is hobonickels.info. HoboNickels’ official Twitter account is @hobonickels_hbn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HoboNickels Coin Trading

HoboNickels can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy HoboNickels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HoboNickels must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HoboNickels using one of the exchanges listed above.

