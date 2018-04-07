HODL Bucks Price Tops $0.0466 on Major Exchanges (HDLB)

HODL Bucks (CURRENCY:HDLB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. During the last seven days, HODL Bucks has traded 88.1% lower against the dollar. HODL Bucks has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $2,498.00 worth of HODL Bucks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HODL Bucks token can now be purchased for $0.0466 or 0.00000665 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007051 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002917 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.34 or 0.00676725 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014389 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014291 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00177788 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00036922 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00053657 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

HODL Bucks Profile

HODL Bucks’ official Twitter account is @hodlbucks. The official website for HODL Bucks is www.hodlbucks.com.

Buying and Selling HODL Bucks

HODL Bucks can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase HODL Bucks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HODL Bucks must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HODL Bucks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

