HollyFrontier Corp (HFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

In related news, SVP James M. Stump sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $1,536,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,087.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HFC. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Garrison Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HFC stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.96. 319,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. HollyFrontier has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21. The company has a market cap of $8,696.12, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.17.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). HollyFrontier had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that HollyFrontier will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.20%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/hollyfrontier-corp-hfc-given-consensus-recommendation-of-hold-by-brokerages-updated-updated.html.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation is an independent petroleum refiner. The Company produces various light products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, specialty lubricant products, and specialty and modified asphalt. It segments include Refining and Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations of the Company’s El Dorado, Kansas (the El Dorado Refinery); refinery facilities located in Tulsa, Oklahoma (collectively, the Tulsa Refineries); a refinery in Artesia, New Mexico that is operated in conjunction with crude oil distillation and vacuum distillation and other facilities situated 65 miles away in Lovington, New Mexico (collectively, the Navajo Refinery); refinery located in Cheyenne, Wyoming (the Cheyenne Refinery); a refinery in Woods Cross, Utah (the Woods Cross Refinery), and HollyFrontier Asphalt Company (HFC Asphalt).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.