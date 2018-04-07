Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (HOLI) Holdings Boosted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,627 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.25% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,155,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,792,000 after purchasing an additional 763,181 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,774,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,777,000 after purchasing an additional 374,039 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,158,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,045,000 after purchasing an additional 350,648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 923,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,950,000 after purchasing an additional 364,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 845,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,826,000 after purchasing an additional 66,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HOLI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,466.31, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.57. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $157.40 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 12.72%. Hollysys Automation Technologies’s revenue was up 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/hollysys-automation-technologies-ltd-holi-holdings-boosted-by-guggenheim-capital-llc.html.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a provider of automation and control technologies, and products. The Company’s segments include Industrial Automation (IA), Rail Transportation (rail), Mechanical and Electrical (M&E), and Miscellaneous. Its technologies are applied through its industrial automation solution suite, including the Distributed Control Systems, Programmable Logic Controller, Real-time Management Information System, HolliAS Asset Management System, Operator Training System, Batch Application Package, Advanced Process Control Package (HolliAS APC Suite), Safety Instrumentation System (SIS), railway signaling system of Train Control Center, Automatic Train Protection, Subway Supervisory and Control platform, nuclear power non-safety automation and control system HolliAs-NMS DCS and other products.

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.