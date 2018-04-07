HollyWoodCoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $93,722.00 (HWC)

HollyWoodCoin (CURRENCY:HWC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last week, HollyWoodCoin has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. HollyWoodCoin has a market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $93,722.00 worth of HollyWoodCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HollyWoodCoin coin can now be bought for about $3.15 or 0.00045884 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Auroracoin (AUR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014114 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000765 BTC.

GeoCoin (GEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00022497 BTC.

FedoraCoin (TIPS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fastcoin (FST) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Tychocoin (TYCHO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About HollyWoodCoin

HollyWoodCoin (CRYPTO:HWC) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2017. HollyWoodCoin’s total supply is 20,306,883 coins and its circulating supply is 951,605 coins. HollyWoodCoin’s official Twitter account is @Hollywood_Coin. The official website for HollyWoodCoin is hollywoodcoin.us.

HollyWoodCoin Coin Trading

HollyWoodCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Bit-Z. It is not currently possible to buy HollyWoodCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HollyWoodCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HollyWoodCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

