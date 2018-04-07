Hologic (HOLX) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hologic earned a coverage optimism score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 44.5122817308962 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

HOLX has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Cowen raised Hologic to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America raised Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.21.

NASDAQ HOLX traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $36.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,181,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Hologic has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $46.80. The firm has a market cap of $10,356.01, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $791.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.80 per share, for a total transaction of $504,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Allison P. Bebo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $271,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems and surgical products with an emphasis on women’s health. The Company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical and Skeletal Health. The diagnostics products include Aptima family of assays, ThinPrep system, the Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test and Procleix blood screening assays.

