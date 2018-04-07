Critical Contrast: Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) and Essilor International (ESLOY)

Essilor International (OTCMKTS: ESLOY) and Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

Essilor International pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Hologic does not pay a dividend. Essilor International pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Essilor International and Hologic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essilor International N/A N/A N/A Hologic 34.53% 20.07% 7.11%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Essilor International and Hologic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essilor International $8.46 billion 3.55 $891.80 million $2.17 31.70 Hologic $3.06 billion 3.29 $755.50 million $2.03 17.95

Essilor International has higher revenue and earnings than Hologic. Hologic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Essilor International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Essilor International has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hologic has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Essilor International and Hologic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essilor International 1 0 0 0 1.00 Hologic 0 4 9 0 2.69

Hologic has a consensus price target of $47.54, indicating a potential upside of 30.49%. Given Hologic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hologic is more favorable than Essilor International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Essilor International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of Hologic shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Hologic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hologic beats Essilor International on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Essilor International Company Profile

Essilor International SA, formerly Essilor International Compagnie Generale D’Optique SA, is a France-based ophthalmic optics company. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a range of lenses to improve and protect eyesight. It also develops and markets equipment for prescription laboratories and instruments, and services for eye care professionals. It operates through three segments: Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. It is a North American provider of non-prescription reading glasses. It also sells non-prescription sunglasses. The Company designs, manufactures and customizes corrective lenses. The Company provides a range of lenses for correcting myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism and presbyopia.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems and surgical products with an emphasis on women’s health. The Company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical and Skeletal Health. The diagnostics products include Aptima family of assays, ThinPrep system, the Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test and Procleix blood screening assays. It offers viral load assays for the quantitation of Hepatitis B Virus (HBV), Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) and Human Immunodeficiency Virus-1 (HIV-1). The Breast Health products include breast imaging and related products and accessories, including digital mammography systems, computer-aided detection (CAD) and breast biopsy guidance systems. The GYN Surgical products include NovaSure Endometrial Ablation System and MyoSure Hysteroscopic Tissue Removal System. The Skeletal Health segment offers Discovery and Horizon X-ray bone densitometers and mini C-arm imaging systems.

