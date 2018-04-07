Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC Sells 2,704 Shares of The Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises approximately 4.1% of Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $22,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,417,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,336,016,000 after buying an additional 703,292 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,025,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,071,943,000 after buying an additional 170,139 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,333,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,659,010,000 after buying an additional 222,958 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,227,834 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,559,421,000 after buying an additional 3,254,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,027,935 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,231,485,000 after buying an additional 84,750 shares in the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman purchased 16,827 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $178.29 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,085.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,260,532.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 37,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.26, for a total value of $7,018,276.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,459 shares in the company, valued at $9,957,273.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,027 shares of company stock worth $31,220,882 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HD opened at $174.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209,178.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.17. The Home Depot has a 52 week low of $144.25 and a 52 week high of $207.60.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 306.73% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that The Home Depot will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were given a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 7th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Friday, January 19th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Home Depot from $191.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.04.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

