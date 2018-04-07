The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for 0.8% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its stake in The Home Depot by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,678 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in The Home Depot by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,635 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 70.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.60 price target (down previously from $219.00) on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price target on The Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.04.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $174.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69. The Home Depot has a 52 week low of $144.25 and a 52 week high of $207.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $207,205.39, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 306.73% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

In other The Home Depot news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman acquired 16,827 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $178.29 per share, with a total value of $3,000,085.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,532.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total value of $20,894,533.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,957 shares in the company, valued at $43,734,117.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,027 shares of company stock worth $31,220,882 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

