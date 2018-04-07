Homeserve (HSV) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Homeserve (LON:HSV) to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday. JPMorgan Chase currently has GBX 890 ($12.49) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HSV. Peel Hunt cut Homeserve to a hold rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.93) price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Homeserve from GBX 900 ($12.63) to GBX 950 ($13.34) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 817.25 ($11.47).

Shares of LON HSV traded down GBX 9 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 733 ($10.29). The company had a trading volume of 503,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,988. Homeserve has a one year low of GBX 521.93 ($7.33) and a one year high of GBX 872 ($12.24).

Homeserve Company Profile

HomeServe plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in providing home emergency, repair and heating installation services. The Company’s segments include UK, USA, France, Spain and New Markets. The Company designs a range of water, heating and electrical related home assistance products.

