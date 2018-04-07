HomeStreet Inc (HMST) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,139 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.24% of HomeStreet worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,755,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,397,000 after buying an additional 434,465 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,220,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,565,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in HomeStreet by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 68,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyon Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,571,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $28,621.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,403.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark K. Mason sold 6,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $204,761.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,877,082.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,414 shares of company stock valued at $426,792 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

HMST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of HMST opened at $27.75 on Friday. HomeStreet Inc has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $32.60. The company has a market capitalization of $778.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). HomeStreet had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $123.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that HomeStreet Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a financial services company serving customers primarily in the western United States, including Hawaii. The Company is principally engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities, and commercial and consumer banking. The Company’s operating segments include Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

