Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $571,000 Stake in Honda Motor (HMC)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its holdings in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Honda Motor by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,015,000 after acquiring an additional 21,013 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Honda Motor by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the 4th quarter worth $538,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the 4th quarter worth $682,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Honda Motor by 2,239.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 197,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 189,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Group set a $43.00 price target on Honda Motor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $34.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $62,784.09, a PE ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.02. Honda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $27.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.29.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3,957.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3,725.76 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $93.67 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Honda Motor will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $571,000 Stake in Honda Motor (HMC)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/honda-motor-co-ltd-hmc-holdings-reduced-by-compagnie-lombard-odier-scma-updated-updated.html.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.