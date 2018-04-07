Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Stock Price

News articles about Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) have been trending positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Horizon Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.0070298292965 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HBNC. BidaskClub cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.50 price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

NASDAQ HBNC opened at $29.35 on Friday. Horizon Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $31.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.99%.

In other news, insider Dennis Kuhn sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $225,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company provides a range of banking services in Northern and Central Indiana and Southwestern and Central Michigan through its bank subsidiary, Horizon Bank, N.A. (the Bank) and other affiliated entities and Horizon Risk Management, Inc The Company operates through commercial banking segment.

