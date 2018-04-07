Colonial Trust Advisors Acquires 9,898 Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT)

Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPT. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 14,157 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,509,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,500,000 after purchasing an additional 79,198 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPT opened at $24.86 on Friday. Hospitality Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $23.83 and a twelve month high of $32.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $4,131.65, a PE ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $535.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.18 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 6.16%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HPT shares. Wells Fargo raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s segments include hotel investments, travel center investments and corporate. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 306 hotels with 46,583 rooms or suites, and 198 travel centers. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s properties were located in 45 states in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

