Verition Fund Management LLC Increases Position in Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) by 124.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPT. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

HPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo cut Hospitality Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut Hospitality Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hospitality Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

HPT stock opened at $24.86 on Friday. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $23.83 and a 12-month high of $32.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $4,131.65, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Hospitality Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $535.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/hospitality-properties-trust-hpt-shares-bought-by-verition-fund-management-llc-updated-updated.html.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s segments include hotel investments, travel center investments and corporate. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 306 hotels with 46,583 rooms or suites, and 198 travel centers. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s properties were located in 45 states in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

Receive News & Ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.