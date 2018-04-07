Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology (HMHC) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology (NASDAQ:HMHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

HMHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Goldman Sachs began coverage on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a sell rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.79.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.25. 630,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,804. The stock has a market cap of $889.05, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $13.95.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.33 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.48) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology by 107.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Learning Technology

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides content, services, and technology solutions for educational institutions and consumers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

