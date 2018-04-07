Analyzing Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) and Its Peers

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ: HWCC) is one of 4 public companies in the “Electrical apparatus & equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Houston Wire & Cable to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.1% of Houston Wire & Cable shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of shares of all “Electrical apparatus & equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Houston Wire & Cable shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of shares of all “Electrical apparatus & equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Houston Wire & Cable and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Houston Wire & Cable 0 0 1 0 3.00 Houston Wire & Cable Competitors 24 151 199 2 2.48

Houston Wire & Cable presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.91%. As a group, “Electrical apparatus & equipment” companies have a potential upside of 15.45%. Given Houston Wire & Cable’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Houston Wire & Cable has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Houston Wire & Cable and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Houston Wire & Cable $317.70 million -$220,000.00 52.33 Houston Wire & Cable Competitors $4.57 billion $108.11 million 24.15

Houston Wire & Cable’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Houston Wire & Cable. Houston Wire & Cable is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Houston Wire & Cable has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Houston Wire & Cable’s rivals have a beta of 1.69, suggesting that their average share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Houston Wire & Cable and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Houston Wire & Cable -0.07% 2.68% 1.29% Houston Wire & Cable Competitors 1.85% 10.54% 4.51%

Summary

Houston Wire & Cable rivals beat Houston Wire & Cable on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Houston Wire & Cable Company Profile

Houston Wire & Cable Company is a holding company. The Company is engaged in provision of electrical and mechanical wire and cable, hardware and related services. It operates through sales of wire and cable, hardware and related services segment in the United States market. Its cable management program includes purchasing and storing inventory for product availability. The Company offers products in categories of wire and cable, including continuous and interlocked armor cable; control and power cable; electronic wire and cable; flexible and portable cord; instrumentation and thermocouple cable; lead and high temperature cable; medium voltage cable; premise and category wire and cable; primary and secondary aluminum distribution cable, and synthetic fiber rope slings, chain, shackles, and other related hardware. The Company also offers private branded products, including its brand LifeGuard, a low smoke zero halogen (LSZH) cable. Its products are used in repair and replacement work.

