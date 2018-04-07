Howard Lerman Sells 30,000 Shares of Yext (YEXT) Stock

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $372,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Howard Lerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 27th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $387,300.00.

On Tuesday, March 20th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $357,900.00.

On Tuesday, March 13th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $368,700.00.

On Tuesday, March 6th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $386,400.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $363,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $326,400.00.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $322,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $352,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $373,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $369,300.00.

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $12.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,129.44 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58. Yext has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $15.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Grace & White Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 38.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on YEXT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Sunday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/howard-lerman-sells-30000-shares-of-yext-yext-stock.html.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.