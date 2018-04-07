Peugeot (UG) Given a €23.00 Price Target at HSBC

Peugeot (EPA:UG) received a €23.00 ($28.40) price target from stock analysts at HSBC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase set a €25.00 ($30.86) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €24.00 ($29.63) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Group set a €24.00 ($29.63) price target on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale set a €27.00 ($33.33) price target on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €20.73 ($25.59).

Peugeot stock traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €19.15 ($23.64). The company had a trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,000. Peugeot has a one year low of €16.45 ($20.31) and a one year high of €21.01 ($25.94).

About Peugeot

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

