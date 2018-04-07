HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 million.

NASDAQ:HTGM opened at $3.36 on Friday. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $103.50, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,841 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.42% of HTG Molecular Diagnostics worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/htg-molecular-diagnostics-htgm-posts-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-15-eps-updated-updated.html.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc is a commercial-stage company that develops and markets a technology platform to facilitate the routine use of complex molecular profiling. The Company’s HTG Edge and HTG EdgeSeq platforms, consisting of instrumentation, consumables and software analytics, are used in sample profiling applications, including tumor profiling, molecular diagnostic testing and biomarker development.

Receive News & Ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.