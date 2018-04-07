HTML5COIN (HTML5) Trading Down 27.7% Over Last Week

HTML5COIN (CURRENCY:HTML5) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. HTML5COIN has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $447.00 worth of HTML5COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HTML5COIN has traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar. One HTML5COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $302.59 or 0.04412770 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00035431 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00054677 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.82 or 0.00711915 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00020281 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00075963 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00056950 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00032305 BTC.

HTML5COIN Coin Profile

HTML5COIN (CRYPTO:HTML5) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X15 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2014. HTML5COIN’s total supply is 40,659,020,000 coins. The official website for HTML5COIN is www.htmlcoin.com. HTML5COIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HTML5COIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HTML5COIN Coin Trading

HTML5COIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not possible to buy HTML5COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTML5COIN must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HTML5COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

