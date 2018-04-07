Axa Sells 370,100 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM)

AXA lessened its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 78.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,800 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 370,100 shares during the period. AXA’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,906 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 28,726 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,996 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

HBM stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.90. 531,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,802. The stock has a market cap of $1,737.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 2.98. Hudbay Minerals Inc has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $414.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.00 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 12.03%. research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 3.51%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canada-based mining company. The Company is engaged in the production of copper concentrate, consisting of copper, gold and silver, as well as zinc metal. The Company is focused on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The Company has assets in North and South America.

