Humana (HUM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Humana (NYSE:HUM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, April 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Humana has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Humana has a payout ratio of 13.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Humana to earn $16.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $283.73 on Friday. Humana has a 1 year low of $209.91 and a 1 year high of $293.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $39,555.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Humana will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Jefferies Group raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $264.90 to $246.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Goldman Sachs started coverage on Humana in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Humana from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.21.

Humana declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Cynthia H. Zipperle sold 1,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total value of $326,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,047.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 14,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.32, for a total value of $3,861,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,243,950.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,660 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,218 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.

