Humana (NYSE:HUM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

Humana (NYSE:HUM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, April 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Humana has raised its dividend by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Humana has a dividend payout ratio of 13.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Humana to earn $16.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

Shares of HUM opened at $283.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $39,555.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. Humana has a 52 week low of $209.91 and a 52 week high of $293.35.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. analysts expect that Humana will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

Humana declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase upped their target price on Humana from $253.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Humana from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.21.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 14,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.32, for a total transaction of $3,861,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,243,950.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider M Todoroff Christopher sold 16,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.37, for a total value of $4,480,260.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,006.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,660 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,218. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Humana (NYSE:HUM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/humana-inc-hum-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-50-on-april-27th-updated-updated.html.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.