Humaniq (HMQ) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 3:00 AM ET on March 23rd. During the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $18.89 million and approximately $261,542.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humaniq token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001691 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Liqui and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007150 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002956 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00681505 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014230 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014576 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00181260 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00036588 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 40.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00054838 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Humaniq Token Profile

Humaniq’s launch date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 184,194,944 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,862,944 tokens. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.co. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Liqui, YoBit, Bittrex and EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to purchase Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

