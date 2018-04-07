HunterCoin Market Cap Tops $1.91 Million (HUC)

HunterCoin (CURRENCY:HUC) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One HunterCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0862 or 0.00001255 BTC on exchanges. HunterCoin has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $721.00 worth of HunterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HunterCoin has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000406 BTC.

HunterCoin Coin Profile

HunterCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 27th, 2014. HunterCoin’s total supply is 22,114,870 coins. The official website for HunterCoin is huntercoin.org. HunterCoin’s official Twitter account is @ChronoKings.

According to CryptoCompare, “HunterCoin is a hybrid of scrypt and SHA-256 and Scrypt having two difficulties. 42 million HUC's are to be mined or farmed with a block time of 60 seconds. 80% of all coins are distributed in the game and the difficulty retargets each block. “

Buying and Selling HunterCoin

HunterCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex. It is not currently possible to buy HunterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HunterCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HunterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HunterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HunterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.