Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.21

News coverage about Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Huntington Ingalls Industries earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the aerospace company an impact score of 45.2735637713592 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

HII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Bank of America set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $271.00 price objective (up from $242.00) on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.67.

NYSE HII traded down $4.68 on Friday, hitting $256.31. 594,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,786. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12 month low of $183.42 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $11,688.64, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.18. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 17.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

In other news, Director Philip M. Bilden bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $265.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,649.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total transaction of $699,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,800 shares of company stock worth $1,794,184 and sold 12,979 shares worth $3,381,250. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.21” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/huntington-ingalls-industries-hii-getting-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-analysis-shows-updated-updated.html.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.