Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $266.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HII shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $252.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America set a $335.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

In related news, VP William R. Ermatinger sold 1,689 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.34, for a total value of $438,025.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden acquired 4,000 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $265.14 per share, with a total value of $1,060,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,649.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,800 shares of company stock worth $1,794,184 and have sold 12,979 shares worth $3,381,250. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,727,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,114,317,000 after purchasing an additional 112,168 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,490,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $16,158,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,692,000 after purchasing an additional 54,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 87,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,823,000 after purchasing an additional 49,132 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HII traded up $4.58 on Friday, hitting $257.76. 369,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,219. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52-week low of $183.42 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $11,544.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.18. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 17.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc is a military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. The Company’s business consists of the design, construction, repair and maintenance of nuclear-powered ships and non-nuclear ships for the United States Navy and coastal defense surface ships for the United States Coast Guard, as well as the refueling and overhaul and inactivation of nuclear-powered ships for the United States Navy.

