Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

HURN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Huron Consulting Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

HURN opened at $38.40 on Wednesday. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $29.52 and a 12-month high of $46.85. The company has a market capitalization of $866.43, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 21.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $205.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.42 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $611,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,147,658.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,767,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 32,760 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 516,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,882,000 after purchasing an additional 70,434 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational performance, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

