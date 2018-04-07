Hutchison China MediTech (HCM) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hutchison China MediTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th.

Shares of Hutchison China MediTech stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.67. 36,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,261. Hutchison China MediTech has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $42.25. The stock has a market cap of $4,006.75, a PE ratio of -134.86 and a beta of 0.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in Hutchison China MediTech in the fourth quarter valued at $66,697,000. Karst Peak Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Hutchison China MediTech in the fourth quarter valued at $47,524,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Hutchison China MediTech by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,154,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,497,000 after buying an additional 157,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hutchison China MediTech by 85.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 404,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after buying an additional 186,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Hutchison China MediTech in the fourth quarter valued at $10,334,000. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hutchison China MediTech

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products primarily in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

