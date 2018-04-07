Critical Analysis: Hyatt (H) & Manchester United F.C. (MANU)

Hyatt (NYSE: H) and Manchester United F.C. (NYSE:MANU) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Hyatt and Manchester United F.C.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyatt 5.31% 6.02% 2.85% Manchester United F.C. -0.23% 8.17% 2.66%

Volatility & Risk

Hyatt has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manchester United F.C. has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hyatt and Manchester United F.C.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyatt $4.69 billion 1.90 $249.00 million $1.78 42.08 Manchester United F.C. $737.29 million 1.05 $49.68 million $0.27 71.48

Hyatt has higher revenue and earnings than Manchester United F.C.. Hyatt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Manchester United F.C., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Hyatt pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Manchester United F.C. pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Hyatt pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Manchester United F.C. pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Manchester United F.C. has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Manchester United F.C. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Hyatt and Manchester United F.C., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyatt 0 6 9 0 2.60 Manchester United F.C. 0 0 2 0 3.00

Hyatt presently has a consensus target price of $80.08, suggesting a potential upside of 6.91%. Manchester United F.C. has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.22%. Given Hyatt’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hyatt is more favorable than Manchester United F.C..

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.2% of Hyatt shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.1% of Manchester United F.C. shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Hyatt shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hyatt beats Manchester United F.C. on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hyatt Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates in four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company operates its properties under the Hyatt, Park Hyatt, Miraval, Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Andaz, Hyatt Centric, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, echale, Hyatt Residence Club, Hyatt Residences, World of Hyatt, and Hyatt Resorts brands and trademarks. As of December 31, 2017, its portfolio consisted of 719 full and select service hotels with 182,913 rooms. It primarily serves corporations; national, state, and regional associations; specialty market accounts, including social, government, military, educational, religious, and fraternal accounts; travel organizations; and a group of individual consumers. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a strategic development agreement with Tianfu Minyoun Hospitality for the expansion of Hyatt Place and Hyatt House hotels in China. The company was formerly known as Global Hyatt Corporation and changed its name to Hyatt Hotels Corporation in June 2009. Hyatt Hotels Corporation was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Manchester United F.C. Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with regional and international companies to leverage its brand. The company also markets and sells sports apparel, training and leisure wear, and other clothing featuring the Manchester United brand; and sells other licensed products ranging from coffee mugs to bed spreads featuring the Manchester United brand and trademarks, as well as distributes these products through Manchester United branded retail centers and e-commerce platforms, and through the company's partners' wholesale distribution channels. In addition, it markets mobile and content to its followers through its Website, www.manutd.com, and associated mobile properties. Further, the company distributes live football content directly, as well as through commercial partners; broadcasts television rights relating to the Premier League, European competitions, and other competitions; and delivers Manchester United programming through MUTV television channel to territories worldwide. Additionally, it offers a direct to consumer mobile application in approximately 168 territories; and operates Old Trafford, a sports venue with 75,457 seats. The company was founded in 1878 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom. Manchester United plc is a subsidiary of Red Football LLC.

