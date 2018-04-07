Hydrogenics (HYGS) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HYGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hydrogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on Hydrogenics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Hydrogenics stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 0.85. Hydrogenics has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) (TSE:HYG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.43 million. Hydrogenics had a negative return on equity of 57.54% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. sell-side analysts forecast that Hydrogenics will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Hydrogenics by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,060,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,774,000 after acquiring an additional 188,885 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hydrogenics during the fourth quarter valued at about $518,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hydrogenics during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Hydrogenics during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. 24.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hydrogenics

Hydrogenics Corp. designs, develops and manufactures hydrogen generation and fuel cell products based on water electrolysis technology and proton exchange membrane technology. It operates through two segments: OnSite Generation and Power Systems. The OnSite Generation segment is based on water electrolysis technology which involves the decomposition of water into oxygen and hydrogen gas by passing an electric current through a liquid electrolyte and a polymer electrolyte membrane.

