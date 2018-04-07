Hyper Pay 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,200.00 (HPY)

Hyper Pay (CURRENCY:HPY) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 7th. Hyper Pay has a market cap of $0.00 and $1,200.00 worth of Hyper Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyper Pay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hyper Pay has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007031 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002918 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00675443 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014214 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014344 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00178807 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00036361 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00053546 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Hyper Pay

Hyper Pay was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Hyper Pay’s total supply is 2,650,000,000 tokens. Hyper Pay’s official message board is weibo.com/u/6358820994?refer_flag=1005050010_&is_hot=1. The official website for Hyper Pay is hyperpay.tech. Hyper Pay’s official Twitter account is @hyperpay_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hyper Pay Token Trading

Hyper Pay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX. It is not presently possible to buy Hyper Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Pay must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyper Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

