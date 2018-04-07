I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY) Now Covered by Analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services assumed coverage on shares of I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY) in a report issued on Wednesday, March 28th, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered I.D. Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded I.D. Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 9th. Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and set a $9.50 target price (up previously from $8.50) on shares of I.D. Systems in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded I.D. Systems from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.05.

Shares of NASDAQ IDSY opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. I.D. Systems has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $8.05.

I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). I.D. Systems had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 million. equities analysts anticipate that I.D. Systems will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other I.D. Systems news, major shareholder Emancipation Management Llc sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDSY. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its position in I.D. Systems by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 525,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 341,128 shares during the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of I.D. Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $512,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of I.D. Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of I.D. Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of I.D. Systems by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About I.D. Systems

I.D. Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, track, monitor, and analyze industrial vehicles, rental vehicles, and transportation assets.

