I/O Coin Trading Down 11.7% Over Last 7 Days (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $14.12 million and $20,824.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00012080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $308.59 or 0.04392020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00001360 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007037 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00015661 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00013365 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000050 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 16,637,380 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io.

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not currently possible to purchase I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

